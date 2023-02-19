Thanks to TikTok trends like oval layers and the bullet bob, we're certainly not left wanting when it comes to haircut inspiration. But it's fair to say that London Fashion Week's street stylers have their hair looks down.
Each season, the city's most stylish are photographed on their way to the shows, and while their knee-high boots, vintage handbags and seriously chic trench coats give us a case of wardrobe envy, we're often most enamoured of their hairstyles.
Last year, London Fashion Week served up bottleneck bangs (a mix of curtains and a fuller fringe), the 'Sachel' (a shag cut meets layers, à la Rachel from Friends) and the U-shape haircut (said to make lengths look fuller). But London Fashion Week's AW23 cuts are trumping them all.
Click ahead for all the haircut inspiration you'll ever need, straight from LFW AW23.