R29 readers know by now that our editors tend to be a bit rebellious when it comes to the rules of fashion. We often think of styling as a sport — a competition to see who can take a seemingly simple (or cheap!) garment and totally turn it on its head. Well, when it comes to basic T-shirts, there's LNA, and then there's everybody else. The Cali-based company has its roots firmly planted in L.A., but it's easy to see why women from SoCal all the way to NYC covet the cozy pieces.
Paired with jeans, the brand is a no-brainer, but we're all about mixing things up, remember? So, rather than take the easy way out, you'll find us matching the slouchy sweaters with pencil skirts, and the mini dresses with funky footwear. Basically, a stash of LNA separates can become the building blocks of a kick-ass wardrobe
We've been known to stock up on LNA's V-necks and tanks, and since it has expanded into dresses and sweaters, we've become bona fide addicts. So, with that in mind (plus the killer spring lookbook, featured right here), we'll be piling 'em high at the sample sale with The Reformation and Kova&T. If you couldn't tell, we're taking this event very seriously.
When: Thursday, October 25 and Friday, October 26, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: The Cooper Building, 860 South Los Angeles Street (at East 9th Street), Suite 407; no phone.
Where: The Cooper Building, 860 South Los Angeles Street (at East 9th Street), Suite 407; no phone.
Photo: Courtesy of LNA