Why We're Still Obsessed With This '90s Style Icon

You may remember Lisa Bonet as the free-spirited Denise Huxtable from '80s sitcom The Cosby Show. Or on Girls, as Tandice Moncrief. Much like her onscreen persona, Bonet is admired for her rebellious, elusive approach to celebrity and, of course, her killer sense of style. As one of the most popular young actresses of the '90s, her bohemian aesthetic became a defining look of the decade and still wields influence today.