Why We're Still Obsessed With This '90s Style Icon

You may remember Lisa Bonet as the free-spirited Denise Huxtable from '80s sitcom The Cosby Show. Or on Girls, as Tandice Moncrief. Much like her onscreen persona, Bonet is admired for her rebellious, elusive approach to celebrity and, of course, her killer sense of style. As one of the most popular young actresses of the '90s, her bohemian aesthetic became a defining look of the decade and still wields influence today.
After her character graduated from the Cosby cast, Bonet starred in the spin-off series, A Different World. The popular American sitcom focused on the ups and downs of Denise's college life – watch a few episodes for a peek into early '90s campus dressing. IRL: Bonet eloped with musician Lenny Kravitz a few months into filming and gave birth to their daughter Zoë the following year. Zoë, whom we all know as the cool mom on Big Little Lies, has since grown into a modern fashion muse, incorporating elements of her mother's eclectic style into her own.
To no one's surprise, Bonet’s style continues to inspire fashion trends today. The ultimate inspiration for festivalgoers, her aesthetic is an effortless mix of the best decades: '70s flower child, '80s glam metal, and '90s grunge. Bonet was rarely seen without hair accessories, from top hats to baseball caps, headbands, and flower crowns. Her '90s wardrobe welcomed loose, flowing fabrics, maxi skirts, lace, tie-dye, and floral prints. And she embraced the decade’s love of natural, no-makeup beauty and her long, waist-length locks are the hair goals of rebel women.
Ahead, we bring you some of Lisa’s best '90s ensembles. Click through for the perfect balance of eccentric and effortless.