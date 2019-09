Why We're Still Obsessed With This '90s Style Icon

After her character graduated from the Cosby cast , Bonet starred in the spin-off series, A Different World . The popular American sitcom focused on the ups and downs of Denise's college life – watch a few episodes for a peek into early '90s campus dressing. IRL: Bonet eloped with musician Lenny Kravitz a few months into filming and gave birth to their daughter Zoë the following year. Zoë, whom we all know as the cool mom on Big Little Lies, has since grown into a modern fashion muse, incorporating elements of her mother's eclectic style into her own.