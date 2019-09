Why We're Still Obsessed With This '90s Style Icon

After her character graduated from the Cosby cast , Bonet starred in the spin-off series, A Different World . The popular American sitcom focused on the ups and downs of Denise's college life – watch a few episodes for a peek into early '90s campus dressing. A few months into filming, Bonet eloped with musician Lenny Kravitz, and gave birth to their daughter Zoë the following year. Zoë has since grown into a modern fashion muse, incorporating elements of her mother's eclectic style into her own.