Yes, There's A Lipstick With YOUR Name

What's in a name? As William Shakespeare once wrote, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." However, we all know that names are imbued with meaning — and thanks to a cultural subconscious formed by the legends of Audrey Hepburn, Diana Ross, Marilyn Monroe, and the like, it's safe to say that names do hold certain stories, affiliations, and inspiration.
Naturally, the beauty world has taken note. Over the last few years, we've seen makeup companies naming their lip colors after the fabulous and famous. Drake got himself a lush plum color by Tom Ford; Nicolas Cage inspired the Nic Cage Churning Butter gloss; Kylie Jenner started naming Lip Kit colors after members of her family.
Some makeup lines are more upfront about their real-life inspirations than others. Charlotte Tilbury's lipsticks, for example, are all named after the women in Charlotte's life. Anastasia Beverly Hills' president Claudia Soare has also immortalized friends and acquaintances in striking liquid lippies. NARS, on the other hand, has kept the muses behind NARS' Audacious lipsticks a mystery. "François [Nars] was really drawn to women that have inspired him throughout his career, but no one woman in particular," a spokesperson tells Refinery29. "He wanted each consumer to draw their own parallel from the name and how it inspires them!"
Ahead, we track down tons of lipstick shades bestowed with women's names — and pinpoint who just might be the inspiration behind the colors. Is your name on the list?
Naturally, the beauty world has taken note. Over the last few years, we've seen makeup companies naming their lip colors after the fabulous and famous. Drake got himself a lush plum color by Tom Ford; Nicolas Cage inspired the Nic Cage Churning Butter gloss; Kylie Jenner started naming Lip Kit colors after members of her family.
Some makeup lines are more upfront about their real-life inspirations than others. Charlotte Tilbury's lipsticks, for example, are all named after the women in Charlotte's life. Anastasia Beverly Hills' president Claudia Soare has also immortalized friends and acquaintances in striking liquid lippies. NARS, on the other hand, has kept the muses behind NARS' Audacious lipsticks a mystery. "François [Nars] was really drawn to women that have inspired him throughout his career, but no one woman in particular," a spokesperson tells Refinery29. "He wanted each consumer to draw their own parallel from the name and how it inspires them!"
Ahead, we track down tons of lipstick shades bestowed with women's names — and pinpoint who just might be the inspiration behind the colors. Is your name on the list?
Advertisement
1 of 89
Alex
Tom Ford's Lips & Boys line is named after the men in his life, but who says androgynous names don't count? Everyone named Alex, whether short for something or not, deserves this gorgeous berry hue.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys Lip Color in Alex, $36. Shop it here.
Tom Ford's Lips & Boys line is named after the men in his life, but who says androgynous names don't count? Everyone named Alex, whether short for something or not, deserves this gorgeous berry hue.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys Lip Color in Alex, $36. Shop it here.
2 of 89
Allison
This pink-meets-brown shade delivers a matte, neutral finish. The inspiration behind this name? Alison Hahn, the VP of merchandising and color for Sephora, says Claudia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Allison, $20. Shop it here.
This pink-meets-brown shade delivers a matte, neutral finish. The inspiration behind this name? Alison Hahn, the VP of merchandising and color for Sephora, says Claudia Soare of Anastasia Beverly Hills.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Allison, $20. Shop it here.
Advertisement
3 of 89
Angela
No word on who this bright-orchid shade is named after, but our guess is a certain Angela Bassett.
NARS Audacious in Angela, $32. Shop it here.
No word on who this bright-orchid shade is named after, but our guess is a certain Angela Bassett.
NARS Audacious in Angela, $32. Shop it here.
4 of 89
Anita
A soft, dusty hue labeled "antique rose" could be an homage to old-school starlet Anita Ekberg.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Anita, $32. Shop it here.
A soft, dusty hue labeled "antique rose" could be an homage to old-school starlet Anita Ekberg.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Anita, $32. Shop it here.
5 of 89
Anna
A dusty mauve with a slight purple undertone for '90s matte lips. Perhaps this color is named after one of Hollywood's first Asian-American stars, Anna May Wong?
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Anna, $32. Shop it here.
A dusty mauve with a slight purple undertone for '90s matte lips. Perhaps this color is named after one of Hollywood's first Asian-American stars, Anna May Wong?
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Anna, $32. Shop it here.
6 of 89
Annabella
This bright, poppy lippie will perk up any Annabella's winter look.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Annabella, $32. Shop it here.
This bright, poppy lippie will perk up any Annabella's winter look.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Annabella, $32. Shop it here.
7 of 89
Ariana
If you just so happen to share a name with Ariana Grande, MAC's got not one, but two lipsticks for you. This orchid pink is a great daytime shade...
MAC Lipstick / Viva Glam Ariana Grande, $17. Shop it here.
If you just so happen to share a name with Ariana Grande, MAC's got not one, but two lipsticks for you. This orchid pink is a great daytime shade...
MAC Lipstick / Viva Glam Ariana Grande, $17. Shop it here.
Advertisement
8 of 89
...while this deep plum is perfect for some nighttime vamp.
MAC Lipstick/ Viva Glam Ariana Grande, $17. Shop it here.
MAC Lipstick/ Viva Glam Ariana Grande, $17. Shop it here.
9 of 89
Audrey
Even better? Sharing a name with Audrey Hepburn — because you have three options. We're going to guess the legendary actress inspired this red-currant lipstick.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Audrey, $32. Shop it here.
Even better? Sharing a name with Audrey Hepburn — because you have three options. We're going to guess the legendary actress inspired this red-currant lipstick.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Audrey, $32. Shop it here.
10 of 89
Laura Mercier's Audrey is a great daytime option, too.
Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour in Audrey, $28. Shop it here.
Laura Mercier Crème Smooth Lip Colour in Audrey, $28. Shop it here.
11 of 89
Finally, Nyx offers a pretty, pink color for the perfect rose-petal lips.
Nyx Cosmetics Matte Lipstick, $5.99. Shop it here.
Nyx Cosmetics Matte Lipstick, $5.99. Shop it here.
12 of 89
Austin
A striking metallic rose, with just a touch of shimmer. We can't wait to whip this one out in the summer.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys Lip Color in Austin, $36. Shop it here.
A striking metallic rose, with just a touch of shimmer. We can't wait to whip this one out in the summer.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys Lip Color in Austin, $36. Shop it here.
Advertisement
13 of 89
Barbara
This tan, earthy rose is an elegant departure from a classic red.
NARS Audacious in Barbara, $32. Shop it here.
This tan, earthy rose is an elegant departure from a classic red.
NARS Audacious in Barbara, $32. Shop it here.
14 of 89
Bette
This deep, wine-colored lipstick could only have been made for Bette Davis, right?
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Bette, $32. Shop it here.
This deep, wine-colored lipstick could only have been made for Bette Davis, right?
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Bette, $32. Shop it here.
15 of 89
Blake
L'Oréal has a great line of reds named after faces of the brand, like Julianne Moore and Blake Lively, but its new line of pinks is equally flattering. Blake Lively's pink has just enough pop, without being too bright.
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick in Blake's Pink, $5.99. Shop it here.
L'Oréal has a great line of reds named after faces of the brand, like Julianne Moore and Blake Lively, but its new line of pinks is equally flattering. Blake Lively's pink has just enough pop, without being too bright.
L'Oréal Paris Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick in Blake's Pink, $5.99. Shop it here.
16 of 89
Brigitte
This nude rose will give you the lush lips of Brigitte Bardot — or at least, her confidence.
NARS Audacious in Brigitte, $32. Shop it here.
This nude rose will give you the lush lips of Brigitte Bardot — or at least, her confidence.
NARS Audacious in Brigitte, $32. Shop it here.
17 of 89
Catherine
Described as a "sunny guava," this orange-coral reminds us of a shade Catherine Zeta-Jones would wear...
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Catherine, $32. Shop it here.
Described as a "sunny guava," this orange-coral reminds us of a shade Catherine Zeta-Jones would wear...
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Catherine, $32. Shop it here.
Advertisement
18 of 89
Carina
Named after Hong Kong-based actress Carina Lau, this bright matte gives you an old-school Hollywood aesthetic that's sure to get compliments.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Carina's Love, $32. Shop it here.
Named after Hong Kong-based actress Carina Lau, this bright matte gives you an old-school Hollywood aesthetic that's sure to get compliments.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Carina's Love, $32. Shop it here.
19 of 89
Anastasia Beverly Hills' interpretation of Carina is slightly pinker, with a hint of watermelon.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20. Shop it here.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20. Shop it here.
20 of 89
Carmen
Carmen is a bright crimson we love.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Carmen, $32. Shop it here.
Carmen is a bright crimson we love.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Carmen, $32. Shop it here.
21 of 89
Cary
Cary is the perfect luscious mauve to wear with tweed and a scarf.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys Lip Color in Cary, $36. Shop it here.
Cary is the perfect luscious mauve to wear with tweed and a scarf.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys Lip Color in Cary, $36. Shop it here.
22 of 89
Charlotte
This deep oxblood is equal parts sophistication and badassery, matching the "withering gaze" of Charlotte Rampling, who starred in a smoldering ad for NARS in 2014.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Charlotte, $32. Shop it here.
This deep oxblood is equal parts sophistication and badassery, matching the "withering gaze" of Charlotte Rampling, who starred in a smoldering ad for NARS in 2014.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Charlotte, $32. Shop it here.
Advertisement
23 of 89
Cindy
A fresh-faced shade named after supermodel Cindy Crawford for a plush, soft pout.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Super Cindy, $32. Shop it here.
A fresh-faced shade named after supermodel Cindy Crawford for a plush, soft pout.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Super Cindy, $32. Shop it here.
24 of 89
Clara
A vibrant rose that reminds us of Clara Bow's perfect pout.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème in Clara Lipstick, $30. Shop it here.
A vibrant rose that reminds us of Clara Bow's perfect pout.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème in Clara Lipstick, $30. Shop it here.
25 of 89
Claudia
This cool, cloudy pink would've been pretty on Claudia in the Baby-Sitters Club, but we're pretty sure another fashionable Claudia inspired the hue...
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Claudia, $32. Shop it here.
This cool, cloudy pink would've been pretty on Claudia in the Baby-Sitters Club, but we're pretty sure another fashionable Claudia inspired the hue...
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Claudia, $32. Shop it here.
26 of 89
Deborah
This rich brown would look incredible next to a cranberry sweater.
NARS Audacious in Deborah, $32. Shop it here.
This rich brown would look incredible next to a cranberry sweater.
NARS Audacious in Deborah, $32. Shop it here.
27 of 89
Dolly
A creamy, smooth lippie in a subdued mauve with a glossy finish. Named after a certain Dolly Parton, perhaps?
Buxom Full-On Lip Cream in Dolly, $20. Shop it here.
A creamy, smooth lippie in a subdued mauve with a glossy finish. Named after a certain Dolly Parton, perhaps?
Buxom Full-On Lip Cream in Dolly, $20. Shop it here.
Advertisement
28 of 89
Dominique
Dare to wear purple? If your name is Dominique, you're destined to.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Dominique, $32. Shop it here.
Dare to wear purple? If your name is Dominique, you're destined to.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Dominique, $32. Shop it here.
29 of 89
Dylan
Balance this bright, vivid red with a bomber jacket and some scuffed boots.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys in Dylan, $36, available November 24. Shop it here.
Balance this bright, vivid red with a bomber jacket and some scuffed boots.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys in Dylan, $36, available November 24. Shop it here.
30 of 89
Emily
Bright, bold, and in-your-face — named after Emily Ratajkowski, of course.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Hot Emily, $32. Shop it here.
Bright, bold, and in-your-face — named after Emily Ratajkowski, of course.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Hot Emily, $32. Shop it here.
31 of 89
Eva
Compared with Blake's rose, Eva Longoria's pink has a hint of peach, making it just a bit brighter for those wintry days.
L'Oréal Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick in Eva's Pink, $5.99. Shop it here.
Compared with Blake's rose, Eva Longoria's pink has a hint of peach, making it just a bit brighter for those wintry days.
L'Oréal Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick in Eva's Pink, $5.99. Shop it here.
32 of 89
Fanny
This berry lipstick would look great with a winter-white scarf.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Fanny, $32. Shop it here.
This berry lipstick would look great with a winter-white scarf.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Fanny, $32. Shop it here.
Advertisement
33 of 89
Geraldine
Scared of color? Don't be. This bright tangerine is surprisingly flattering.
NARS Audacious in Geraldine, $32. Shop it here.
Scared of color? Don't be. This bright tangerine is surprisingly flattering.
NARS Audacious in Geraldine, $32. Shop it here.
34 of 89
Grace
Named after Grace Kelly, Amazing Grace's "vintage tea rose" hue is the epitome of natural glamour.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Amazing Grace, $32. Shop it here.
Named after Grace Kelly, Amazing Grace's "vintage tea rose" hue is the epitome of natural glamour.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Amazing Grace, $32. Shop it here.
35 of 89
Greta
Greta Gerwig? Or Greta Garbo? Either way, this bright pink is sure to leave an impression.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Greta, $32. Shop it here.
Greta Gerwig? Or Greta Garbo? Either way, this bright pink is sure to leave an impression.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Greta, $32. Shop it here.
36 of 89
Helena
Ready to make some mischief? Swipe on this deep berry for a vampy look courtesy of Helena Bonham Carter's namesake lippie.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips In Hel's Bells, $32. Shop it here.
Ready to make some mischief? Swipe on this deep berry for a vampy look courtesy of Helena Bonham Carter's namesake lippie.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips In Hel's Bells, $32. Shop it here.
37 of 89
Ingrid
A blackberry shade that brings Ingrid Bergman, mother of Isabella Rossellini, to mind.
NARS Audacious in Ingrid, $32. Shop it here.
A blackberry shade that brings Ingrid Bergman, mother of Isabella Rossellini, to mind.
NARS Audacious in Ingrid, $32. Shop it here.
Advertisement
38 of 89
Jane
We'd pair this terra-cotta lipstick with Birkin-inspired bangs.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Jane, $32. Shop it here.
We'd pair this terra-cotta lipstick with Birkin-inspired bangs.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Jane, $32. Shop it here.
39 of 89
Janet
This deep magenta is unapologetically sexy, while also being powerful and bold. We're going to say this hue was inspired by Janet Jackson. Or Miss Jackson, if you're nasty.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Janet, $32. Shop it here.
This deep magenta is unapologetically sexy, while also being powerful and bold. We're going to say this hue was inspired by Janet Jackson. Or Miss Jackson, if you're nasty.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Janet, $32. Shop it here.
40 of 89
Jeanne
A cherry red for a classic, Hollywood pinup-girl look. Our guess? This could be named after a certain Jeanne Crain.
NARS Audacious in Jeanne, $32. Shop it here.
A cherry red for a classic, Hollywood pinup-girl look. Our guess? This could be named after a certain Jeanne Crain.
NARS Audacious in Jeanne, $32. Shop it here.
41 of 89
Jennifer
Want to channel Jennifer Lopez? Grab her hot-pink lipstick for a boost of confidence and major swagger.
L'Oréal Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick in Jennifer's Pink, $5.99. Shop it here.
Want to channel Jennifer Lopez? Grab her hot-pink lipstick for a boost of confidence and major swagger.
L'Oréal Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick in Jennifer's Pink, $5.99. Shop it here.
42 of 89
Julianne
Julianne Moore's pink is subtle enough to wear daily.
L'Oréal Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick in Julianne's Pink, $5.99. Shop it here.
Julianne Moore's pink is subtle enough to wear daily.
L'Oréal Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick in Julianne's Pink, $5.99. Shop it here.
Advertisement
43 of 89
Julie
This pastel pink gets a bright finish thanks to a splash of orange. We could totally see this on Julie Andrews.
NARS Audacious in Julie, $32. Shop it here.
This pastel pink gets a bright finish thanks to a splash of orange. We could totally see this on Julie Andrews.
NARS Audacious in Julie, $32. Shop it here.
44 of 89
Juliette
NARS' coral pink could be the perfect lippie come spring.
NARS Audacious in Juliette, $32. Shop it here.
NARS' coral pink could be the perfect lippie come spring.
NARS Audacious in Juliette, $32. Shop it here.
45 of 89
Kate
This mod beige was created for Kate Moss, and perfectly tones down some lined eyes and sexed-up hair.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Nude Kate, $32. Shop it here.
This mod beige was created for Kate Moss, and perfectly tones down some lined eyes and sexed-up hair.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Nude Kate, $32. Shop it here.
46 of 89
If you prefer a splash of color, here's a purple-berry Kate option.
NARS Audacious in Kate, $32. Shop it here.
NARS Audacious in Kate, $32. Shop it here.
47 of 89
Kathryn
This flawless liquid lipstick delivers a punch of brownish-berry color. Named after Claudia Soare's best friend in high school, the color evokes Kathryn's "total grunge rebel meets Clueless" vibe, she says.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Kathryn, $20. Shop it here.
This flawless liquid lipstick delivers a punch of brownish-berry color. Named after Claudia Soare's best friend in high school, the color evokes Kathryn's "total grunge rebel meets Clueless" vibe, she says.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Kathryn, $20. Shop it here.
Advertisement
48 of 89
Kelly
This juicy coral will let you get away with anything. Swipe it on without any other makeup for a punch of bright color in a hurry.
NARS Audacious in Kelly, $32. Shop it here.
This juicy coral will let you get away with anything. Swipe it on without any other makeup for a punch of bright color in a hurry.
NARS Audacious in Kelly, $32. Shop it here.
49 of 89
Kim
A nude, matte lipstick? Of course this one is named after Kim K.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Kim K.W., $32. Shop it here.
A nude, matte lipstick? Of course this one is named after Kim K.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Kim K.W., $32. Shop it here.
50 of 89
Kourtney
Named after Kourtney Kardashian, this is the perfect vampy purple.
Kylie Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Kourt K, $17. Shop it here.
Named after Kourtney Kardashian, this is the perfect vampy purple.
Kylie Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Kourt K, $17. Shop it here.
51 of 89
Kristen
Yet another family member to get a lip color named after her? Kris Jenner, who gets a warm, brown berry.
Kylie Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Kristen, $17. Shop it here.
Yet another family member to get a lip color named after her? Kris Jenner, who gets a warm, brown berry.
Kylie Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Kristen, $17. Shop it here.
52 of 89
Lana
We're pretty sure this vivid orange-red was inspired by Lana Del Rey, since it's as dreamy as her tunes.
NARS Audacious in Lana, $32. Shop it here.
We're pretty sure this vivid orange-red was inspired by Lana Del Rey, since it's as dreamy as her tunes.
NARS Audacious in Lana, $32. Shop it here.
Advertisement
53 of 89
Laura
Inspired by British model Laura Bailey and her eclectic vintage style, this English-rose color gets a little kick of tangerine.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Tell Laura, $32. Shop it here.
Inspired by British model Laura Bailey and her eclectic vintage style, this English-rose color gets a little kick of tangerine.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Tell Laura, $32. Shop it here.
54 of 89
Leslie
NARS' natural cherrywood could be named after French actress Leslie Caron, but we're secretly rooting for Leslie Knope in our heads.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Leslie, $32. Shop it here.
NARS' natural cherrywood could be named after French actress Leslie Caron, but we're secretly rooting for Leslie Knope in our heads.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Leslie, $32. Shop it here.
55 of 89
Liv
Charlotte Tilbury's pale, ballet pink was created for Liv's mix of rock 'n' roll and sophisticated style.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Liv It Up, $32. Shop it here.
Charlotte Tilbury's pale, ballet pink was created for Liv's mix of rock 'n' roll and sophisticated style.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Liv It Up, $32. Shop it here.
56 of 89
This deep-purple, ruby-meets-eggplant hue could only be an homage to the ever-striking Liv Tyler, too...right?
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Liv, $32. Shop it here.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Liv, $32. Shop it here.
57 of 89
Liya
The brightest pink in L'Oréal's collection, this shade was created for Liya Kebede; model, designer, and actress.
L'Oréal Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick in Liya's Pink, $5.99. Shop it here.
The brightest pink in L'Oréal's collection, this shade was created for Liya Kebede; model, designer, and actress.
L'Oréal Colour Riche Collection Exclusive Lipstick in Liya's Pink, $5.99. Shop it here.
Advertisement
58 of 89
Madison
Most purples either err on the side of raspberry or plum. This version mixes the hue with magenta for a surprising splash of color.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20. Shop it here.
Most purples either err on the side of raspberry or plum. This version mixes the hue with magenta for a surprising splash of color.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20. Shop it here.
59 of 89
Marilyn
Of course Marilyn Monroe has an entire line of reds named after her.
Max Factor Marilyn Monroe Lipstick Collection, $10. Shop it here.
Of course Marilyn Monroe has an entire line of reds named after her.
Max Factor Marilyn Monroe Lipstick Collection, $10. Shop it here.
60 of 89
Charlotte Tilbury's Marilyn, on the other hand, is on the darker side, with a blue-tinged, deep red for extra oomph.
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. in So Marilyn, $48. Shop it here.
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G. in So Marilyn, $48. Shop it here.
61 of 89
Marisa
This bright, warm pink could be inspired by Marisa Tomei, but the bubbly hue is also giving us major Marissa Cooper vibes.
NARS Audacious in Marisa, $32. Shop it here.
This bright, warm pink could be inspired by Marisa Tomei, but the bubbly hue is also giving us major Marissa Cooper vibes.
NARS Audacious in Marisa, $32. Shop it here.
62 of 89
Marlene
This deep, brick red will make a statement on stage and on screen, just like Marlene Dietrich, who just might be the inspiration behind the color.
NARS Audacious in Marlene, $32. Shop it here.
This deep, brick red will make a statement on stage and on screen, just like Marlene Dietrich, who just might be the inspiration behind the color.
NARS Audacious in Marlene, $32. Shop it here.
Advertisement
63 of 89
Mary Jo
Kylie named this true blue-red after her grandmother, Mary Jo Shannon, known as MJ.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick in Mary Jo K, $17. Shop it here.
Kylie named this true blue-red after her grandmother, Mary Jo Shannon, known as MJ.
Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid Lipstick in Mary Jo K, $17. Shop it here.
64 of 89
Miley
We never knew classic red lips could look so badass. The muse could only be Miley Cyrus, who worked with Marc Jacobs to benefit Planned Parenthood.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Oh Miley, $30. Shop it here.
We never knew classic red lips could look so badass. The muse could only be Miley Cyrus, who worked with Marc Jacobs to benefit Planned Parenthood.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Oh Miley, $30. Shop it here.
65 of 89
Miranda
Of course Miranda Kerr's namesake lipstick would be a fresh poppy hue.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Miranda May, $32. Shop it here.
Of course Miranda Kerr's namesake lipstick would be a fresh poppy hue.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Miranda May, $32. Shop it here.
66 of 89
Molly
Marc Jacobs named his "bright bubblegum" pink lipstick after Molly Ringwald. Who could forget her lipstick trick?
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Jolly Molly, $30. Shop it here.
Marc Jacobs named his "bright bubblegum" pink lipstick after Molly Ringwald. Who could forget her lipstick trick?
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Jolly Molly, $30. Shop it here.
67 of 89
Mona
A potent mahogany is the perfect shade for fall, and its classic, subdued tone reminds us of a certain famous painting...
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Mona, $32. Shop it here.
A potent mahogany is the perfect shade for fall, and its classic, subdued tone reminds us of a certain famous painting...
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Mona, $32. Shop it here.
Advertisement
68 of 89
Natalie
This bright, peachy shade is worlds more playful than ballerina pink, and the color would look gorgeous on Natalie Portman.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Natalie, $32. Shop it here.
This bright, peachy shade is worlds more playful than ballerina pink, and the color would look gorgeous on Natalie Portman.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Natalie, $32. Shop it here.
69 of 89
Olivia
Yep, we could totally see Olivia Pope wearing this deep-jewel tone.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Olivia, $32. Shop it here.
Yep, we could totally see Olivia Pope wearing this deep-jewel tone.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Olivia, $32. Shop it here.
70 of 89
Penelope
Yet another nude pink for another memorable leading lady: Penélope Cruz.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Penelope Pink, $32. Shop it here.
Yet another nude pink for another memorable leading lady: Penélope Cruz.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Penelope Pink, $32. Shop it here.
71 of 89
Poppy
Named after Poppy Delevingne, this electric color will definitely turn heads.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Electric Poppy, $32. Shop it here.
Named after Poppy Delevingne, this electric color will definitely turn heads.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Electric Poppy, $32. Shop it here.
72 of 89
Raquel
What type of woman could pull off this pink-beige-brown shade? Well, pretty much anyone — but the first one who comes to mind is Raquel Welch.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Raquel, $32. Shop it here.
What type of woman could pull off this pink-beige-brown shade? Well, pretty much anyone — but the first one who comes to mind is Raquel Welch.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Raquel, $32. Shop it here.
73 of 89
Rita
A revamped all-red case for an ultra-classic red, this gorgeous creation brings to mind many a Rita. Our current muse? Rita Ora.
NARS Audacious in Rita, $32. Shop it here.
A revamped all-red case for an ultra-classic red, this gorgeous creation brings to mind many a Rita. Our current muse? Rita Ora.
NARS Audacious in Rita, $32. Shop it here.
74 of 89
Ryan
This dark, vampy mahogany has just a touch of glimmer to catch the candlelight.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys Lip Color in Ryan, $36. Shop it here.
This dark, vampy mahogany has just a touch of glimmer to catch the candlelight.
Tom Ford Lips & Boys Lip Color in Ryan, $36. Shop it here.
75 of 89
Salma
What do you get when you mix a rose with a plum? This deep, rich hue, named after Salma Hayek.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Secret Salma, $32. Shop it here.
What do you get when you mix a rose with a plum? This deep, rich hue, named after Salma Hayek.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Secret Salma, $32. Shop it here.
76 of 89
Sandra
You know that scene in Miss Congeniality where Sandra Bullock kicks a guy's ass while wearing a dress and heels? We imagine she swiped on this burnt red before strutting into training.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Sandra, $32. Shop it here.
You know that scene in Miss Congeniality where Sandra Bullock kicks a guy's ass while wearing a dress and heels? We imagine she swiped on this burnt red before strutting into training.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Sandra, $32. Shop it here.
77 of 89
Scarlet
A lipstick named Scarlet would be a deep, sultry ruby. Scarlett Johansson would totally rock this color — she did inspire it, after all.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Miss Scarlet, $30. Shop it here.
A lipstick named Scarlet would be a deep, sultry ruby. Scarlett Johansson would totally rock this color — she did inspire it, after all.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Miss Scarlet, $30. Shop it here.
78 of 89
Shirley
This matte red is sophisticated, grown-up, and a pitch-perfect representation — at least, in our minds — of Shirley MacLaine.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Shirley, $32. Shop it here.
This matte red is sophisticated, grown-up, and a pitch-perfect representation — at least, in our minds — of Shirley MacLaine.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Shirley, $32. Shop it here.
79 of 89
Sienna
Inspired by Sienna Miller, this sunny coral would look great with some beach waves and a wide-brimmed hat.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Sexy Sienna, $32. Shop it here.
Inspired by Sienna Miller, this sunny coral would look great with some beach waves and a wide-brimmed hat.
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Sexy Sienna, $32. Shop it here.
80 of 89
Silvia
This bright-purple, orchid shade could have been inspired by renowned Mexican actress Silvia Pinal.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Silvia, $32. Shop it here.
This bright-purple, orchid shade could have been inspired by renowned Mexican actress Silvia Pinal.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Silvia, $32. Shop it here.
81 of 89
Sofia
Marc Jacobs launched the Sofia collection of lipsticks in 2015, so naturally longtime friend Sofia Coppola got a namesake lippie.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in So Sofia, $30. Shop it here.
Marc Jacobs launched the Sofia collection of lipsticks in 2015, so naturally longtime friend Sofia Coppola got a namesake lippie.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in So Sofia, $30. Shop it here.
82 of 89
Sophia
If it's the "ph" spelling you're after, this lipstick was named after the unforgettable Sophia Loren.
Dolce & Gabbana Sophia Loren N°1 Lipstick, $35.50. Shop it here.
If it's the "ph" spelling you're after, this lipstick was named after the unforgettable Sophia Loren.
Dolce & Gabbana Sophia Loren N°1 Lipstick, $35.50. Shop it here.
83 of 89
Stefania
This deep fuchsia is bold, strong, and ultra-feminine.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Stefania, $32. Shop it here.
This deep fuchsia is bold, strong, and ultra-feminine.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Stefania, $32. Shop it here.
84 of 89
Vanessa
This dark beige is the ideal daily neutral for a sophisticated look.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Vanessa, $32. Shop it here.
This dark beige is the ideal daily neutral for a sophisticated look.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Vanessa, $32. Shop it here.
85 of 89
Vera
A bright raspberry that offers a pop of color and a wink of sass. Could it be inspired by a certain Vera Wang?
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Vera, $32. Shop it here.
A bright raspberry that offers a pop of color and a wink of sass. Could it be inspired by a certain Vera Wang?
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Vera, $32. Shop it here.
86 of 89
Veronica
Turns out, this fall mauve was named after a real person. According to Soare, the shade was inspired by a girl she admired when she was in seventh grade.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20. Shop it here.
Turns out, this fall mauve was named after a real person. According to Soare, the shade was inspired by a girl she admired when she was in seventh grade.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick, $20. Shop it here.
87 of 89
Victoria
Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice herself, is the muse behind this sultry, sophisticated matte hue.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Very Victoria, $32. Shop it here.
Victoria Beckham, Posh Spice herself, is the muse behind this sultry, sophisticated matte hue.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution in Very Victoria, $32. Shop it here.
88 of 89
Vivien
A rich, magenta plum, this one's fit for the stars (like Vivien Leigh).
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Vivien, $32. Shop it here.
A rich, magenta plum, this one's fit for the stars (like Vivien Leigh).
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Vivien, $32. Shop it here.
89 of 89
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of beauty tips, tutorials, and news on the Refinery29 Beauty Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement