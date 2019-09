Yes, There's A Lipstick With YOUR Name

What's in a name? As William Shakespeare once wrote, "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet." However, we all know that names are imbued with meaning — and thanks to a cultural subconscious formed by the legends of Audrey Hepburn, Diana Ross, Marilyn Monroe, and the like, it's safe to say that names do hold certain stories, affiliations, and inspiration.Naturally, the beauty world has taken note. Over the last few years, we've seen makeup companies naming their lip colors after the fabulous and famous. Drake got himself a lush plum color by Tom Ford; Nicolas Cage inspired the Nic Cage Churning Butter gloss ; Kylie Jenner started naming Lip Kit colors after members of her family.Some makeup lines are more upfront about their real-life inspirations than others. Charlotte Tilbury's lipsticks, for example, are all named after the women in Charlotte's life. Anastasia Beverly Hills' president Claudia Soare has also immortalized friends and acquaintances in striking liquid lippies. NARS, on the other hand, has kept the muses behind NARS' Audacious lipsticks a mystery. "François [Nars] was really drawn to women that have inspired him throughout his career, but no one woman in particular," a spokesperson tells Refinery29. "He wanted each consumer to draw their own parallel from the name and how it inspires them!"Ahead, we track down tons of lipstick shades bestowed with women's names — and pinpoint who just might be the inspiration behind the colors. Is your name on the list?