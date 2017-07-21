The Difference Between A $6 Lipstick & A $30 One

Soriano also broke down some lipstick basics for spotting quality, regardless of where you're shopping. "When you swipe a lipstick on your hand, see how the color glides. If the color stays solid, it's a good sign of great pigment," she says. And if it spreads on easily, that suggests that it contains a lot of moisture and will deliver smoothly onto your lips. "You definitely don't want to have a dry lipstick with an uneven or cakey consistency," she adds.