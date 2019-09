The Difference Between A $6 Lipstick & A $30 One

So how do you navigate the extensive drugstore makeup selection like a pro? We spoke with makeup artist Nina Soriano to get her take on balancing price vs. pigment. "Luxury brands tend to deliver in color and application quality over drugstore varieties," she admits. But a little research goes a long way. Soriano recommends testing out designer brands in a department store and then trying to find color and texture dupes at the drugstore. "This way, when you're searching for a less expensive version, you have a better idea of how it's going to look on you," she says.