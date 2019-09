We decided to test the wasabi against another lip plumper to see how they compared. I sat down with my co-worker Camille (who already has the most beautifully plump lips) and she was just as skeptical as I was. I've always been curious about making my lips fuller, but never imagined a sushi condiment would be the way to get there. Would it burn? Would I cry? What if I got it in my mouth? These were the questions buzzing through my head.