🐝NATURAL LIP FILLERS - get SOFT, PLUMP, FULL, lips without needles or sucking on cups or objects 😳🙄As you may have noticed, I have VERY wrinkly lips and its cold AF in Toronto so now theyre super dry too. Wrinkly + Dry = worst combination ever!! SOOO.. THIS one trick is a great way to get plump lips that look like youve had fillers - theyll be extremely soft, wrinkles will be filled in, theyll have a natural pink color, and theyll be so plump ppl will think youve had them done🙃 all you need is: ✅WASABI! - $4 for a tube at the grocery store or you can keep the leftovers from sushi dates 🍣 😛take a tiny amount and rub it all over your lips ⏰leave on for NO MORE THAN 1 minute wipe off with a damp cloth or baby wipe 💦moisturize IMMEDIATELY! I used my @farsalicare Rose Gold Elixir ✨- you can use whatever you prefer to moisturize your lips, the key is to make sure to moisturize! there you have ittttttt .. pillow soft lips! you can apply a lip color on top if youd like but i personally like how it looks with a plump natural pink color the plumpiness lasts a whole day for me - but everyone is different so results will vary from person to person. The wasabi does sting but it's less than your traditional lip plumper and the effects last longer 😗 👯don't forget to share this video with a friend who wants a lil plump job and help a sis outtttt and like this video 👍🏾

A video posted by Farah D (@farahdhukai) on Nov 25, 2016 at 8:27pm PST