But that's the ingredient social media star Farah Dhukai uses to plump up her lips, according to Huffington Post U.K. She posted the tutorial to her Instagram account a few days ago, and has garnered an impressive 4.4 million views since.
🐝NATURAL LIP FILLERS - get SOFT, PLUMP, FULL, lips without needles or sucking on cups or objects 😳🙄As you may have noticed, I have VERY wrinkly lips and its cold AF in Toronto so now theyre super dry too. Wrinkly + Dry = worst combination ever!! SOOO.. THIS one trick is a great way to get plump lips that look like youve had fillers - theyll be extremely soft, wrinkles will be filled in, theyll have a natural pink color, and theyll be so plump ppl will think youve had them done🙃 all you need is: ✅WASABI! - $4 for a tube at the grocery store or you can keep the leftovers from sushi dates 🍣 😛take a tiny amount and rub it all over your lips ⏰leave on for NO MORE THAN 1 minute wipe off with a damp cloth or baby wipe 💦moisturize IMMEDIATELY! I used my @farsalicare Rose Gold Elixir ✨- you can use whatever you prefer to moisturize your lips, the key is to make sure to moisturize! there you have ittttttt .. pillow soft lips! you can apply a lip color on top if youd like but i personally like how it looks with a plump natural pink color the plumpiness lasts a whole day for me - but everyone is different so results will vary from person to person. The wasabi does sting but it's less than your traditional lip plumper and the effects last longer 😗 👯don't forget to share this video with a friend who wants a lil plump job and help a sis outtttt and like this video 👍🏾
While it sounds safer than sucking on a cup à la the Kylie Jenner challenge, we weren't convinced, so we reached out to dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, MD, to get his take. His conclusion: The paste is safe to use — so trying it won't hurt — but only in moderation.
"Lip plumpers work by creating irritation in the lips, which results in swelling, making the lips look fuller," he says. "Wasabi, by its very nature, is an irritant to the skin. Using a little on the lip will definitely result in temporary swelling and plumping. Just be careful not to overdo it. Irritants aren't always well-tolerated."
Think of it this way: If the piece of wasabi atop your sushi grazes your lips on the way into your mouth, it won't do anything dramatic. Neither will a little carefully applied paste. But if you apply too much of it — or too often — or, if you simply have sensitive skin, Dr. Zeichner says you're likely asking for a skin reaction.
In the end, yes, wasabi will temporarily plump your lips — and probably give you a tingling sensation that's stronger than that of any gloss. Me, personally? I'm limiting it to my spicy tuna roll.