Unless you've been living under a rock this past year, you've probably noticed that the beauty industry is changing — for the better — when it comes to gender norms. Makeup is no longer exclusively the domain of women. In fact, the influence of male beauty vloggers is growing broader than ever — with millions of people tuning in to watch YouTube stars like Manny Gutierrez and Wayne Goss flawlessly contour and highlight their faces.
And cosmetics companies and the media are taking note, too. Covergirl, for example, just announced James Charles as its first cover male brand ambassador — the first major makeup deal of its kind. And earlier this month, Cakeboy magazine challenged gender norms with a video featuring men in makeup.
Of course, none of this would be the case if these male YouTubers weren't extremely talented at their craft, and you can only imagine the number of beauty tricks each of them has learned over the years. So, you want to know how to do a smoky eye? Conceal those dreaded undereye bags? Make acne go "poof" with a simple wave of a (concealer) wand? Ask the boys.
Ahead, we've rounded up a handful of our favorite tips, because the desire to look and feel great is universal — no matter the gender you check off on your health forms. (And here's hoping those forms start offering a lot more options in 2017, too.)
