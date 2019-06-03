This Lion King Makeup Collection Is A Disney Collector’s Dream

It's been over two decades since The Lion King became an instant Disney classic, and this summer the animated movie is getting a live-action revival, similar to Dumbo and Aladdin. The adaptation is going to have all the drama of the original — Mufasa's death is the saddest scene in cinematic history (don't @ us) — but with a new notable cast that features Donald Glover, Beyoncé, and Seth Rogan.
With all the excitement for this remake, it comes as no surprise that there's a coordinating makeup collection. Because, in this day and age, an adjacent eyeshadow palette cements a movie as a cultural phenomenon. And who better to create The Lion King-inspired makeup line than the man who is responsible for Beyoncé's glow?
Sir John was tapped by Disney to bring the iconic film to life in makeup form, and he partnered with Luminess Cosmetics to create the 8-piece collection. As a first step, Sir John took a safari in Johannesburg, South Africa. There, he was inspired by everything from the red pigments in the dirt to the rich colors in the animals' fur. The collection features an eyeshadow palette, sculpting palette, highlighter, and lip products — all made with the movie and the spirit of Africa in mind.
One other important thing Sir John considered: inclusivity. "The most important thing in creating this line was that it translates to every complexion," the makeup artist tells Refinery29. "Women are looking at me to create a line that everyone can bring home. So, this can work with a lighter skin tone like Nicole Kidman to darker skin tones like Lupita Nyong'o."
While we wait for the limited-edition collection to drop on June 15 and The Lion King movie to premiere on July 19, we're giving you a closer look so that you can get your coins ready. Ahead, all the products in The Lion King Limited-Edition Collection by Sir John x Luminess.
