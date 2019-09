These Handbags Are Going To Sell Out As Soon As They Launch

Liner’s new collection already has 2,000 people who have pre-ordered the bags, patiently waiting until they ship in September. More specifically, the Tulip (a fresh take on the bucket bag) and the Mini (a classic saddle bag) have major potential to sell out at launch. In fact, the brand is projecting to reach $1 million in pre-orders by late August — and yes, that’s people waiting three to five months just to get their hands on one. If you want to join in, the items are currently available for pre-order on Indiegogo for much less than retail price (savings range from $20-$100 off the future cost), so we can see why people are going for it.