Working out generally equates to working up a sweat — but, getting a workout in during summertime (especially during a heatwave) takes this concept to a whole new level. We're talking about how any type of activity now leaves us so perspiration-soaked that it's as though we'll never be dry again. To combat the feeling that we've just jumped in a pool of lukewarm saltwater, we hunted down the most breathable workout essentials to help us focus on our burpee form and not our swamp butt.