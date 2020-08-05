Working out generally equates to working up a sweat — but, getting a workout in during summertime (especially during a heatwave) takes this concept to a whole new level. We're talking about how any type of activity now leaves us so perspiration-soaked that it's as though we'll never be dry again. To combat the feeling that we've just jumped in a pool of lukewarm saltwater, we hunted down the most breathable workout essentials to help us focus on our burpee form and not our swamp butt.
Whether you've mastered the art of the at-home workouts or your fitness routine involves socially-distanced and mask-clad outdoor movement, it's all equally money well spent to invest in sweat-combative attire that's crafted to keep you calm, cool, and not dampened. Ahead, find all the best gear for making your body as dry as humanly possible: including breezy tanks that feel like wearing nothing at all, moisture-wicking face masks that you can actually breathe in, and even a sweat-proof accessory that'll save you from yet another sad broken-phone fate.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. The product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.