The LGBTQ+ YouTubers You Need To Know

Many LGBTQ+ people still lack the support of coworkers , family, and community, especially those living outside of major metropolitan cities in the U.S. Though legal protections for LGBTQ+ folk are generally on the rise, many, especially teens, still report feeling unsafe , unwelcome, or unsupported in their communities. And, for those who lack community connectio n or validation from family and friends, what’s the best way to feel validated, seen, and empowered in your queer identity? Enter queer YouTube.