Though you may not know (or frequently use) the term "lettuce edge," you likely were familiar with it in kindergarten. No, it has nothing to do with leafy greens. What it does have to do with is when the cuff, neckline, hem, or trimmings of a garment are sewn and frilled to look like the edges of, you guessed it, a piece of lettuce. Along with the sparkles and ruffles that we're seeing at basically every store we love, this little detail is sneaking its way onto sleeves and necklines galore.
The best part about this trend is that it's subtle enough to go unnoticed at first (especially in some e-commerce photography) but special enough to add a little something extra to a plain T-shirt, long-sleeved top, or turtleneck. Plus, among the resurgence of crop tops, chokers, and other late-'90s, early-'00s trends you may feel not so sure about, this is one nostalgic look anyone can pull off — which just might explain why it's trending so hard at the moment. Click on for 10 ways to integrate the style into your wardrobe. This totally counts as getting your greens for the day, right?
