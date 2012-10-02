Even better? The brand teamed up with model-slash-activist-slash-media heir extraordinaire Amanda Hearst to shoot the lookbook. Hearst dons the beachy-keen looks with ease, giving off that so perfectly Lemlem vibe. "Amanda has been a longtime supporter of Lemlem, and we admire her role as a champion for ethical fashion," Kebede tells us. "Because her effortless beauty and style mirrors the Lemlem brand so well, it was an obvious choice to invite her to be a part of the spring '13 lookbook. We are beyond thrilled with the results."