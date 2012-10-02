On these chilly, dreary days, it's easy to find yourself feeling a little lackluster. Morale is low and inspiration is even lower, and nothing sounds better than escaping it all. Well, enter Lemlem's spring '13 collection, a colorful midday pick-me-up that's bound to get you in the groove. The do-gooder line (founded by model Liya Kebede to inspire economic independence in her home country of Ethiopia) is showcasing all kinds of vaca-ready gear, from maxi-dresses and swim cover-ups to lightweight trousers.
Even better? The brand teamed up with model-slash-activist-slash-media heir extraordinaire Amanda Hearst to shoot the lookbook. Hearst dons the beachy-keen looks with ease, giving off that so perfectly Lemlem vibe. "Amanda has been a longtime supporter of Lemlem, and we admire her role as a champion for ethical fashion," Kebede tells us. "Because her effortless beauty and style mirrors the Lemlem brand so well, it was an obvious choice to invite her to be a part of the spring '13 lookbook. We are beyond thrilled with the results."
And, since Lemlem is a major R29 favorite, we're spreading the (tropical) love by giving you a first look at the brand-new lookbook. We're crushing on the easy, breezy fabrics and stripes in every shade of neon — so much so that we're already daydreaming about our next beach trip (vacation days, anyone?). Click through to check out all the looks, and try not to crack a smile — we dare you.
Photo: Courtesy of Lemlem