Although it took me a few seconds to find the right angle for Sila, I was SOARING as soon as it found the right spot. When actually placed on my clit, the rumbling motor was so much stronger than I needed that I had to move it away for a few seconds in order to work myself up to a slower orgasm instead of barreling through an overpowering one right away. I literally would have come immediately, otherwise.



My method barely worked, though. And within seconds, even on the lowest of eight settings, I found myself flying high into a leg-twitching climax (seriously, I wish I had stretched before, because hours later, I have a cramp in my thigh). Not only was the orgasm so strong it nearly took me out, but it lasted — and kept lasting. I was sure it was going to throw me over the edge into a second orgasm. Unfortunately, my thigh spasmed painfully, causing me to knock the suction nozzle away from my clit and onto the mattress, where it rumbled loudly for a solid 30 seconds before I could regain my surroundings and pick it back up to turn it off.



Seriously. It was wild.