How much do we love sex toy brand LELO? Let us count the ways. The gold-plated vibrators not only ooze luxury in their aesthetic, they’re also developed with smart tech that makes them some of the most cutting-edge in the market. These gadgets are so smart, in fact, that they have the ability to learn your setting preferences, improving orgasms with each experience. LELO’s inclusive toys also invite any gender, orientation, age, or body shape to tap into pleasure, and are designed for everyone and anyone. And now, LELO has given us one more thing to love.
For the next two days (until midnight on Thursday, October 13!), LELO is offering up to 50% off its best-selling vibrators. Positioned as an Amazon alternative sale, LELO’s own Fall Prime Day deals boast everything from clitoral vibrators to suction vibrators to cock rings and even Ben-Wa balls, all for unbeatably low prices.
Ahead, we’ve compiled our 13 favorite vibrators from the LELO (Alternative) Prime Day sale that reviewers can’t stop raving about, so you can get the best bang (!) for your buck before it's too late. Bezos, who?
