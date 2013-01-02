Statement this, blinged-out that — these days, it seems an outfit's not quite complete without a shiny bauble to top it all off. Given that we've resolved to really shine in 2013, we're entrusting prolific NYC jewelry designer Lele Sadoughi to provide our stand-out trimmings. Though you might not know Sadoughi by name you're undoubtedly already a fan of her work. Not only did she conceptualize and craft J.Crew's jewelry line from its inception in 2006 until 2011, but she's also currently the design director at Tory Burch. Add to her resume her eponymous line of cool costume jewelry and this local powerhouse just might give her style alma mater a run for its money. The keen eye we've always admired still runs strong through her latest collection — think art deco bibs and cuffs, day-to-night earrings, and (our favorite) hawk-adorned necklaces and bracelets. Or, better yet, do less thinking and more shopping.
