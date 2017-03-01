When you're in a beauty rut, it's a little like looking in your closet and seeing absolutely nothing to wear. Sure, you have the bones to create a killer look — a bold liner here, a bottle of texture spray there — but sometimes you just need a boost of inspiration. That's why we created Short Cuts, a series of quick, easy-to-follow videos meant to educate, empower, and excite the beauty nerds in all of us. Whether you're looking to learn something new or to refresh your current routine, there's a Short Cut for you.
Life's too short to secure your fishtail with a regular ol' elastic band. We're not saying that they're out of style (I should hope not, as I have at least 4,509 in my bathroom drawer), but it's always fun to add a funky finishing touch to your work. Watch the video above for a quick how-to, then scroll down for the full breakdown.
Step 1: Split hair into two sections and assemble your fishtail braid. Be sure to leave enough room at the end for your adornment. (Here's a handy fishtail tutorial if you need a refresher!)
Step 2: Secure your braid with a small rubber band or thin elastic.
Step 3: Wrap a long strip of leather around the end of the ponytail. We used one that was two feet long and trimmed off the excess. Tip: The best options come from the craft store!
Step 4: Secure the ends by tucking and knotting — then spray with hairspray to set your work.
