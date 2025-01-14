Actually, Latine Influencers Are Expanding Representation — & That’s A Good Thing

The critiques of Latine influencers who “fit a stereotype” or who are not inspiring enough to young girls feels like a mixture of respectability politics and gatekeeping, like Latine people who don’t fit in the “good” Latine box don’t have a right to improving their lives and making themselves seen. Not every Latine influencer will be a role model for how to fit into white American culture. Not every Latine influencer will have a polished, luxurious life — actually, most won’t be wealthy, but this doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to offer. Not every Latine influencer will revolutionize Latinidad with their content creation. And thank God for all of this because we have enough traditional media telling us how to act and how to be. I actually prefer when the influencers I follow aren’t that put together or aspirational; it shows what life is really like. I don’t need Latines to be on a pedestal of Goodness to be interested in what they have to say.