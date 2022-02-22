The Boho Leather Bag That Hundreds Of Reviewers Call “Perfect”

Does the perfect handbag exist? It's a question that we find ourselves asking quite often as shopping experts, especially when fashion month rolls around, bringing with it a flurry of eye-catching trends. But as much as we love ogling the luxe looks on display each season, the runway isn't always the best place to spot a sure-fire selection for a handbag that's guaranteed to please. Instead, we turn to the comments section for guidance, where satisfied customers can wax poetic about the tried-and-true finds. And if these reviewers are to believed — especially when they come in the hundreds — there's one purse floating out there on the interwebs that's just about as close to perfect as it gets. Meet: The Bianca, brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Paul and Lainie Schreiber, who founded Latico Leathers in 1984.
When you come across that once-in-a-blue-moon kind of handbag (the right size, shape, color, handle length, number of interior pockets, price), it’s more than just your closet that gets an immediate upgrade. The aggregation of random stuff you lug around with you on the daily finds a new, more organized home, your winter coats start to look a little different — you may even notice yourself racing out the door in the morning so you can show off your latest shoulder candy. Unearthing a purse with this amount of potential is no easy feat, but opting for a well-reviewed style that's slathered with five-star ratings is a good start, which is the exact cyber route we took before landing on the Latico Leathers tote that shoppers claim does it all… and then some.
Practically perfect in every way. She’ll be with me forever.
Considering this is a family-run brand that has The Grateful Dead to thank for its early sartorial clout in the '80s, it should come as no surprise that their bags continue to catch eyes and turn heads over three decades later. It all started with a young Paul hawking his leather wares out of the trunk of a car in New York City (the equivalent of a garage in California for tech entrepreneurs), and has evolved into a go-to label that's not just rock-star approved — it's got the internet’s most vocal shoppers on its side. Maybe it's the bag’s attention to detail, like the use of leather so soft you could spread it on toast, the plethora of inside slots and pockets, or the artisan-quality aesthetic appeal. But if there's one style in particular that's got those cyber reviewers raving, it's the tote named Bianca.
Lauded by shoppers as being everything from a "new hero" to a "favorite travel companion," the multi-functional Bianca tote, which costs $220, has made a name for itself online. Of the 454 reviews, 398 have given the bag a 5 out of 5 rating, and the comments are seasoned with a generous portion of superlatives (the best, the softest, "my favorite ever", and so on). "Practically perfect in every way," writes one happy shopper, who went on to say "she'll be with me forever"; "Finally what I have been looking for!" says another; "Blown away" writes a third. My new hero!” raved reviewer Devon K. “This bag has a pocket and place for everything. I love how organized it makes me feel! It is lightweight, which is super important since us moms need to load it with stuff and it transitions so easily from day to evening. Not only is this bag super functional, it is beautiful,” they added. Reviewer Jennifer C. shared: “I'd had this purse on my wish list for a LONG time. I was hesitant to make such a big purchase for a purse but it is true you get what you pay for,” she admitted. “The feel is so soft. It hold all my things perfectly.”
And if the reviews don't have you sold, maybe the fact that Latico Leathers was a winner of The Independent Handbag Designer Awards will be what gets you to click that add to cart button. The judges affirmed what Bianca reviewers have been saying all along: you can end your search for the perfect purse thanks to this multi-purpose carryall.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
