Buy Today, Wear Tomorrow: Your Last-Minute New Year's Eve Outfit, Solved

You're not just a little behind if you're still in the midst of finding an outfit for tomorrow night — you're cutting it really close. Whether you're hitting your hometown mall or heading to your city's downtown strip, you've got to approach your last-minute New Year's Eve shopping trip with a serious game plan. Our solution is quite simple: Compile a list of your favorite reliable retailers (you know, Zara, Aritzia, Forever 21...) and take a quick scroll through the "new arrivals" section of their e-commerce sites.
It may seem counterintuitive, knowing that there's no way you could order something online and expect it at your doorstep in a few short hours — but the pieces found there are typically what you can expect to buy in-store right now. Plus, some sites even let you check store availability according to your geographic location. Who doesn't love that?
With that seamless browsing trick in mind, we've combed through countless pages of currently available dresses, party tops, and jumpsuits to save you the time you really don't have. Click on to find 20 of our picks. Then, make note of exactly what you want, book it to the closest brick-and-mortar, and consider your New Year's Eve outfit conundrum solved in a flash.