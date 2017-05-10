If there’s one thing celeb It Girls love to do (besides take to social media to share dope behind-the-scenes moments with their followers), it’s wear their gym gear IRL — as in, not actually to the gym. This shouldn't come as a surprise, considering that somewhere between 2014 and now, the lines between activewear, streetwear, and athleisure have blurred. This is thanks largely in part to fashion bloggers championing bodysuits, designers incorporating bomber jackets and track pants into their runway collections, and famous millennials like Kylie Jenner wearing their workout clothes for a sweat session one day and a red carpet appearance the next.