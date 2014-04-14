Story from Shopping

Market Scout: Spring Separates So Good You’ll Want to Collect ‘Em All

Willow Lindley
Classic tailoring with modern, relaxed layering is the best way to describe my favorite spring collection, from Kule. The line has a little something for everyone — whether you’re looking for that on-trend not-too-puffy puffer, a day-to-night dress perfect for travel, or a suit for that perfect summer workday.
This relatively new line has the versatility of some of its more established counterparts — in a very Theory-meets-Madewell kind of way. It’s quite a killer combo (price-wise, too!). Click through to get stoked on what’s ahead for your new go-to, and see some of my favorite styled looks for spring that you can shop now.