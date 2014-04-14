Classic tailoring with modern, relaxed layering is the best way to describe my favorite spring collection, from Kule. The line has a little something for everyone — whether you’re looking for that on-trend not-too-puffy puffer, a day-to-night dress perfect for travel, or a suit for that perfect summer workday.
This relatively new line has the versatility of some of its more established counterparts — in a very Theory-meets-Madewell kind of way. It’s quite a killer combo (price-wise, too!). Click through to get stoked on what’s ahead for your new go-to, and see some of my favorite styled looks for spring that you can shop now.