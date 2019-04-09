Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Wore $400 Gucci Shoes—& The Internet Has Thoughts

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian shared a photo of herself, Kourtney, Penelope, and North posing for a back-to-school photo opp following Spring break. And while the cousins and best friends looked adorable in their matching school uniforms, all people could talk about on social media was their footwear. North paired her navy polo shirt, plaid skirt and white knitted tights with Converse sneakers, while Penelope completed her look with bare legs and a pair of Gucci loafers. Eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed Penelope's designer shoes and started referencing the price tag: a cool $400.
"Kourtney put Gucci loafers on Penelope for school. If this is not me as a mother then IDK," one commenter wrote, declaring Poosh fashion goals for wearing expensive footwear to school. Another said "Penelope on the right has better fashion as a toddler then I do at 24." Yet another remarked "Penelope wearing Gucci loafers to school is a mood."
Still, others felt Penelope's shoes were too expensive to wear at the tender age of 6. "$400 Gucci loafers for the little girl, hell why not when you get money for nothing," a social media user said. "I also wore my Gucci mules to primary school," quipped another. One commenter joked, "Wearing Gucci loafers to school. Same."
The Kardashians are known for spending lavishly on their children. True wears Gucci logo t-shirts in her down time, Stormi has her own personal mini hot-pink Birkin, North has a wardrobe full of designer clothes from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga, and of course, all the West siblings have their pick of Yeezy sneakers to choose from, courtesy of their designer father Kanye West. Obviously, the Kardashian sisters can spend their money any way they'd like and if that includes luxury fashion gifts for their children, so be it. One commenter summed it up best: "So what! They have the money, let them spend it however they want."
