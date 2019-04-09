Kourtney Kardashian's Daughter Penelope Wore $400 Gucci Shoes—& The Internet Has Thoughts

The Kardashians are known for spending lavishly on their children. True wears Gucci logo t-shirts in her down time, Stormi has her own personal mini hot-pink Birkin, North has a wardrobe full of designer clothes from Alexander Wang to Balenciaga, and of course, all the West siblings have their pick of Yeezy sneakers to choose from, courtesy of their designer father Kanye West. Obviously, the Kardashian sisters can spend their money any way they'd like and if that includes luxury fashion gifts for their children, so be it. One commenter summed it up best: "So what! They have the money, let them spend it however they want."