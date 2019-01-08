Gucci Gives Dapper Dan The Coffee Table Book Treatment

Back in November, Gucci introduced a new chapter for the Italian fashion house: A Manhattan book store intended to evoke the creative spirit of Soho (long before the lines for the latest Supreme drop wrapped around the block). The shop carries a curated selection of books focusing on avant-garde art and photography, now including Gucci's own limited-edition tome dedicated to Dapper Dan.
On Tuesday, the brand announced the publication of Dapper Dan's Harlem, which was shot by filmmaker and photographer Ari Marcopolous, and features photos of the designer in his home and atelier (which reopened in 2017) alongside his friends, including music executive Steve Stoute, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, and artist Trevor Andrew. Gucci is only producing 500 copies of the work, and it's available to buy in the New York store as well as the Gucci Garden in Florence.
This is the second book Marcopolous shot for Gucci. The first, Epiphany, was released in 2016 and featured images of creative director Alessandro Michele's pre-fall 2016 collections shot in a palazzo in Milan.
Dapper Dan's Harlem will retail for $200; considering its extremely limited press run, don't be surprised if you encounter Surpreme-style lines at the Gucci store to buy the book.
