Gucci Gives Dapper Dan The Coffee Table Book Treatment

On Tuesday, the brand announced the publication of Dapper Dan's Harlem, which was shot by filmmaker and photographer Ari Marcopolous, and features photos of the designer in his home and atelier (which reopened in 2017 ) alongside his friends, including music executive Steve Stoute, celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, and artist Trevor Andrew. Gucci is only producing 500 copies of the work, and it's available to buy in the New York store as well as the Gucci Garden in Florence.