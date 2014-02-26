It's not every day that we come across an online shop like Koshka. Featuring everything from cheeky, printed clothes to, yes, its own sock boutique, this quirky-girl spot is hands down our latest obsession. What's even more impressive? The prices. This under-the-radar destination has been stocking affordable fashions — including Cheap Monday, One Teaspoon, and Quay Eyeware — since 2010. And, it's even designated a $50-and-below section on its site for quick navigation. Now, that's what we call customer service!
We're serious, though — you're gonna want to bookmark this bad boy if you haven't already. Because, there's yet another major bonus: If you're a student, you're automatically eligible for 10% off any and every purchase. Still, even if you're well beyond your college-going days, these real-girl price points definitely make Koshka worth the click. It's time to be in the know — now.