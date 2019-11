It's not every day that we come across an online shop like Koshka . Featuring everything from cheeky, printed clothes to, yes, its own sock boutique, this quirky-girl spot is hands down our latest obsession. What's even more impressive? The prices. This under-the-radar destination has been stocking affordable fashions — including Cheap Monday, One Teaspoon, and Quay Eyeware — since 2010. And, it's even designated a $50-and-below section on its site for quick navigation. Now, that's what we call customer service!