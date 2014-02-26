Story from Shopping

Ellen Hoffman
It's not every day that we come across an online shop like Koshka. Featuring everything from cheeky, printed clothes to, yes, its own sock boutique, this quirky-girl spot is hands down our latest obsession. What's even more impressive? The prices. This under-the-radar destination has been stocking affordable fashions — including Cheap Monday, One Teaspoon, and Quay Eyeware — since 2010. And, it's even designated a $50-and-below section on its site for quick navigation. Now, that's what we call customer service!
We're serious, though — you're gonna want to bookmark this bad boy if you haven't already. Because, there's yet another major bonus: If you're a student, you're automatically eligible for 10% off any and every purchase. Still, even if you're well beyond your college-going days, these real-girl price points definitely make Koshka worth the click. It's time to be in the know — now.

