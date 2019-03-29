There are certain people who simply exude style confidence. You know the ones: the girl rocking oversized pearl hair clips in front of you in line at your favorite coffee joint; your longtime work wife whose billowy, feminine aesthetic is the definition of Big Dress Energy; the anti-influencer you follow on social media whose second language is dark-wash denim. For lack of a less-millennial phrase, these women truly are #goals.
Judah Campbell, a plus-size model living in Los Angeles, is one such style crush. (Just one look at her colorful IG feed will send you out shopping for a new matching tracksuit and ultra-distressed jeans.) We tapped the rising star to spill her freshest fashion tips for showing off your curves this spring, featuring her favorite pieces from Kohl's new size-inclusive line, EVRI — which offers a range of sizes from 0x-4x and 14w-30w. Find out how to dress down a business-ready blazer, what shoes to slip on with a statement sleeve, and tons more spring styling hacks straight from Campbell, just ahead.