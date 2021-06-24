I Tried Knickey’s New Cotton Bralettes & My Boobs Have Never Been Happier

Bralettes have a lot going for them: They're cute, hella comfy, and a good one will give you all the support you need — sans underwire and padded cups. And with comfort at the heart of every garment that touches our bodies nowadays, it's unsurprising that everyone from Aerie to Parade are doubling down on the easy-going bra-lternative. The latest brand to lean into bralettes? Knickey, purveyor of sustainably made, organic cotton undies.
Earlier this month, the chic lingerie brand debuted an inaugural lineup of four bralette styles that offer something for everyone. Ahead of the official drop, I was gifted two styles to test out. As I've mentioned in previous reviews, I'm relatively petite but have a semi-ample bosom (I wear a 30D bra) and require a decent amount of support for my ta-ta's.
I love cotton undies for their breathability, and Knickey's sustainable, size-inclusive (their sizes range from XXS-XXXL) messaging resonated with me as a consumer. Ahead, keep reading for my honest feedback on two of Knickey's bralettes.
The first style I tried out was The Keyhole. I loved the design and the fact that the wider band (it has four hooks in the back) lent plenty of support. That said, I was concerned that an XS — which was my size according to the chart — wouldn't accommodate my chest. According to the tag, the bras arrive pre-shrunk, and the first try-on definitely felt snug. However, I kept calm and carried on, since they generally recommend that you take the smaller size if you're in between sizes. After about four wears, I started to feel like the fabric was stretching and becoming more comfortable.
In terms of support, this one blew away my expectations of what a bralette could do. My breasts didn't look droopy, and even with a larger bust, I wasn't getting the dreaded boob spillage over the top. The wide band felt secure, and I loved the Beach Bum colorway. I'll definitely be wearing this underneath my summer uniform of white tees and tank tops.
The second style I tried was The Scoop. Unlike The Keyhole, this was a slip-on bralette style without hooks in the back. These styles, historically, have been tricky to get right, since they can either be too loose, or feel like I'm wearing an Ace bandage around my torso. I loved the sturdy feel of the cotton — it had much more weight to it than other unlined bralettes I've tried. Another struggle of these cutoff style bralettes is the dreaded uniboob effect; luckily, that was not the case here! The contoured seams and darts on The Scoop created the perfect amount of lift and support. (I was also in love with this gorgeous terra cotta shade.) Plus, the thicker straps made this a really comfortable bra to wear all day.
Final Thoughts
All in all, I was really impressed with the quality of Knickey's bralettes. Bralettes have historically not been inclusive of all bodies; as a thin woman, I have a lot of privilege when it comes to shopping for garments in general, but I appreciate that Knickey's bras go up to 3X.
Of course, $48 is a lot of money for a bralette, IMO. That said, if you're looking for a bralette that actually has moderate to high support — you've come to the right place. The Tank and The Triangle both have thinner straps, and if you don't need a ton of support then those will probably be great. All in all, the eco-factor, style, and comfort make Knickey's bralettes a true winner in my book.
