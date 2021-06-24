I Tried Knickey’s New Cotton Bralettes & My Boobs Have Never Been Happier

The second style I tried was The Scoop. Unlike The Keyhole, this was a slip-on bralette style without hooks in the back. These styles, historically, have been tricky to get right, since they can either be too loose, or feel like I'm wearing an Ace bandage around my torso. I loved the sturdy feel of the cotton — it had much more weight to it than other unlined bralettes I've tried. Another struggle of these cutoff style bralettes is the dreaded uniboob effect; luckily, that was not the case here! The contoured seams and darts on The Scoop created the perfect amount of lift and support. (I was also in love with this gorgeous terra cotta shade.) Plus, the thicker straps made this a really comfortable bra to wear all day.