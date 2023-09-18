Creep Into Spooky Season With These Wednesday x Kitsch Hair Accessories

It seems the world will never tire of the creepy character Wednesday Addams and all of her iterations. That couldn't be more true for the newest version of the teen psychic in the widely popular Netflix series Wednesday. Both the show and its deadpan leading lady, played by Jenna Ortega, turned a quirky viral dance into a major resurgence for all-black gothic style. And now, you can add some edge to your own style with the new Wednesday x Kitsch collaboration.
Kitsch is known and loved for its bestsellers like gentle-on-skin satin pillowcases, eco-friendly shower bars, and easy-on-hair tools and accessories. The brand is also known for its sought-after collaborations, including a bright Barbie accessory collection as well as spookier, Halloween-appropriate bundles for Stranger Things fans and a kit for comfy Harry Potter bingeing.
The latest Kitsch collab makes perfect sense for Wednesday who's known for her signature heavy bangs and braided pigtails. The collection is full of hair accessories that range from bewitching everyday styles to Victorian gothic ones perfect for Halloween. Check out the new Wednesday x Kitsch collection below and find individual pieces and a bundle that'll have you channeling your inner witch (or Nevermore School student) this season.
Beautifully modeled by Thing from the Netflix series, this scrunchie duo set is great for adding flare to your updo. Show some school spirit with the purple-and-black striped one that's reminiscent of Nevermore's uniforms, or go for the black-lace style, which Wednesday would've definitely rocked at the school dance to complement her black-lace dress.
These haunting hair clips look as if they're heirlooms handed down from Morticia Addams to her daughter, and I'm a little bit obsessed with them. The large rustic silver clips each have dangling charms, such as an umbrella, raven, and cello, that represent Wednesday's iconic persona. Mix and match to your cold heart's desire.
While Wednesday's own braided pigtails are sleek and free of adornment, we think she'd appreciate these satin-bow hair ties that promise to protect your hair from breakage. Kitsch's famous satin products are also supersoft and stretchy, and they don't snag your hair. So go on and cart up these bows, knowing they're as good for your hair health as they are for your style.
The most out-there piece in this collection is this sheer lace veil headband that drapes back over your hair. Wear it to channel Jenna Ortega's red carpet style when she celebrated Wednesday's premier in a striking sheer veil and black wedding dress. Dress it up as a Halloween accessory or just wear it on the regular to shield your eyes from monotonous mortals on the streets.
Perhaps the most versatile hair accessories are the jumbo claw clips in matte black and a glossy checkered print. I have these myself and love that the smaller black one is the perfect size for holding back my bob-length hair. The cherry on top is that they're made from recycled plastic because duh, of course Wednesday cares for the environment.
Kitsch Collab Bundles
