Creep Into Spooky Season With These Wednesday x Kitsch Hair Accessories

It seems the world will never tire of the creepy character Wednesday Addams and all of her iterations. That couldn't be more true for the newest version of the teen psychic in the widely popular Netflix series Wednesday. Both the show and its deadpan leading lady, played by Jenna Ortega , turned a quirky viral dance into a major resurgence for all-black gothic style . And now, you can add some edge to your own style with the new Wednesday x Kitsch collaboration Kitsch is known and loved for its bestsellers like gentle-on-skin satin pillowcases, eco-friendly shower bars, and easy-on-hair tools and accessories. The brand is also known for its sought-after collaborations, including a bright Barbie accessory collection as well as spookier, Halloween-appropriate bundles for Stranger Things fans and a kit for comfy Harry Potter bingeing.The latest Kitsch collab makes perfect sense for Wednesday who's known for her signature heavy bangs and braided pigtails. The collection is full of hair accessories that range from bewitching everyday styles to Victorian gothic ones perfect for Halloween . Check out the new Wednesday x Kitsch collection below and find individual pieces and a bundle that'll have you channeling your inner witch (or Nevermore School student) this season.