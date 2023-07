These Barbiecore Styles Are On Sale Exclusively For R29 Readers

In case you need a reminder, it's only a few days before the premiere of the Barbie movie . Cue the style emergency alarm if you still haven't picked up the perfect Barbiecore outfit . Luckily, we've got some stylish and luxe offerings from Kirna Zabête , a brand founded by a former New York magazine fashion editor, that just so happens to be on sale exclusively for R29 readers. Now through July 19,with the promo code. From bright pink wrap tops to flirty green mini dresses, keep on scrolling to see what this super exclusive sale has to offer — whether you're a pink averse or a total enthusiast.