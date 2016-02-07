Khloé Kardashian Bares All In Epic Marilyn Tribute On Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is here to remind you that the title of her new book is Strong Looks Better Naked with a few stripped-down Instagram shots that scream #bodygoals.
Kardashian has undergone a major physical transformation over the past year — and hasn't been shy about showing off. "My whole body transformation kind of just happened," she said in a recent interview with Refinery29. "I didn’t even set out to change my body at first. I really needed an emotional release and the physical results of working out came as a side effect of relieving the stress."
These images, which look to be part of the St. Barts shoot she teased on her Instagram and shared on her app in December, channel a more vintage Hollywood vibe than we're used to seeing on Khloé. The bold, red lip stands out in stark contrast to the blue water and her pale skin.
Gorgeous and just like our last vacation. Except the parts about St. Barts and the naked photo shoot, but who's keeping track?
Advertisement