Khloé Kardashian Bares All In Epic Marilyn Tribute On Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is here to remind you that the title of her new book is Strong Looks Better Naked with a few stripped-down Instagram shots that scream #bodygoals.Kardashian has undergone a major physical transformation over the past year — and hasn't been shy about showing off. "My whole body transformation kind of just happened," she said in a recent interview with Refinery29 . "I didn’t even set out to change my body at first. I really needed an emotional release and the physical results of working out came as a side effect of relieving the stress."