It's undeniable that Khloé Kardashian has undergone a major physical transformation over the past year. But the reality star recently revealed that getting super fit wasn't really something she specifically set out to accomplish.
"I was blessed with a lot of confidence, so even though there have been so many times that I have been labeled as fat or ugly, I never really felt that way," she recently explained to NewBeauty magazine. "I was content saying, ‘Oh, I’m big-boned,’ or whatever my excuses were."
She added that her weight loss and sculpting were on the organic side. "My whole body transformation kind of just happened," she explained. "I didn’t even set out to change my body at first. I really needed an emotional release and the physical results of working out came as a side effect of relieving the stress."
Khloé also set the record straight about her rumored plastic surgeries. "People say I’ve had my butt done or I’ve had liposuction. When I hear that I have fake body parts it frustrates me, but I also take it as a compliment. I bust my ass every day, so I get annoyed when people say I’ve had liposuction and my hard work gets discredited. Yet on the other hand, I take it as a compliment because it’s like I look that good that my butt looks fake.”
But just because her sculpted buns are all natural doesn't mean that Khloé hasn't availed herself of other innovative body treatments — and she's not afraid to talk about it in the least. "I love lasers and I do a ton of them on my face; I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that," she shared. "I do them more for discoloration, but they do tighten, too. I’ve also done CoolSculpting and treatments for the stretch marks on my butt. I’m a huge fan of lasers and I love them.” Duly noted.
