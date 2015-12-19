Khloe Kardashian Covers Self In Glitter For Impromptu Photoshoot

When you’re in St. Barths with your sister and some professional photographers and makeup artists, you’re pretty much bound by law to have a nude photoshoot covered in glitter. If you haven’t found yourself in that situation yet, well, Khloe Kardashian will allow you to live vicariously through her.
Kardashian glittered up for the impromptu shoot during a family vacation that will be featured on this week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She also posted some images to Instagram and to her official website and app.
Kardashian glittered up for the impromptu shoot during a family vacation that will be featured on this week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She also posted some images to Instagram and to her official website and app.
"YOLO, right? We started drinking a little and somehow this impromptu photo shoot turned into a fully nude photo shoot :) I was apparently living in the moment..LOL!!!" Kardashian wrote on her website.
She teased the photo on her Instagram, too. But we had no idea that this was what was coming.
Lessons to take from this shoot are manifold. Be free, be yourself, and be comfortable having friends “blow glitter up [your] ass.”
Oh, and always travel with an entourage that includes professional photographers.
Advertisement