Who Is Torrei Hart, The Ex-Wife Of Standup Comic Kevin Hart?

Kevin Hart made his return to Netflix with Don't F**k This Up, a documentary that gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at the tumultuous last year of the comedian's life. The six-part series is unlike any of Hart's previous projects with the streaming service; while the previous six titles were hilarious stand-up specials, Don't F**k This Up has a completely different energy. In the documentary, viewers watch as Hart tries to protect his career and his family in the face of endless scandals.
We got a personal look into Hart's circle, meeting his close friends and family. He married Eniko Parrish in 2016, and the couple welcomed their first child Kenzo a year later. Hart was already a father, having raised his older children Heaven and Hendrix with his ex-wife Torrei. The comedian doesn't make much mention of Torrei in the docu-series, and many of his fans have no idea how big of a role she played in Kevin's's career. But it wouldn't be too much of a stretch to say that without Torrei, we might not know the millionaire funny man as he is today.
The former spouses met in Philadelphia while studying at a local community college. Bonding over their shared love of comedy, Torrei and Kevin dropped out of school and moved to Hollywood to pursue their respective careers. They got married in 2002, and their children Heaven and Hendrix soon followed.
Kevin's career was the first to take off when they landed in Los Angeles. In 2004, the Philly native nabbed a lead part in the hilarious adult comedy Soul Plane, alongside the comedy giants like John Witherspoon, Mo'Nique, and DL Hughley. From there, Kevin continued to appear on television and in films, and Torrei stayed home to take care of their family.
As years passed, and Kevin grew more famous — his first televised standup special I'm A Little Grown Man rocketed him into the comedy stratosphere — his marriage suffered. Torrei was able to get some roles here and there, but her professional delay only added to her relationship problems. Citing irreconcilable differences, the couple officially filed for divorce in 2010. The breakup put her in a dark place, leading her to reevaluate her priorities.
“There was a time I had to do a lot of self-help on myself and self-love to get my happy back because I was doing my artistry, but I was depressed, I was sad, and so that wasn’t energy I wanted to put out to the universe,” she said in a 2017 interview. “I had to go from hell to happy and get Torrei back and find Torrei again.”
Some time after the split was finalized, Torrei decided to focus on building the career that she had once set aside, this time pursuing a variety of different professions in addition to comedy; the 41-year-old started her own haircare line (Heavenly Hart Haircare), launched her YouTube channel, and even has her own talk show. And in 2019, Torrei headlined her own national comedy tour, the "It's Time to Tell My Side" Tour, where she provided her own account of her tumultuous marriage to the millionaire funny man.
It took her several years, but Torrei has finally found her groove in the entertainment industry. Who knows? She might even get her own Netflix special someday soon.
