In 2019, we were fortunate enough to see the most diverse class of lawmakers ever to be sworn into the United States Congress, Beyoncé blessed us with Homecoming (plus a new Grammy-nominated album!), and the Marvel Cinematic Universe closed out its third phase with the epic blockbuster Avengers: Endgame.
However, for some big names in Hollywood, 2019 was far more embarrassing than exciting due to the amount of times they appeared in the headlines — and probably not in the way they wanted.
From paying to cheat on the SATs to being exposed on the Internet to outright cultural appropriation, here are some of the wildest celebrity scandals of 2019.