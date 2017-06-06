For a comedian's memoir, Kevin Hart's new book I Can't Make This Up: Life Lessons touches on some serious topics. Most notably, his relationship with Torrei, the mother of two of his children, Heaven and Hendrix (the comedian is also expecting a child with wife Eniko Parrish). Hart and Torrei's on-again, off-again relationship wasn't just unstable — it was violent. People reports that the book includes details of the couple's fights, which would sometimes escalate to the point of domestic violence. Hart says the police were called a few times, and he even once spent a night in jail following an argument — but has he really suffered any consequences?
"Brick by brick, I’d built an unstable house with Torrei, one that was doomed to collapse," Hart writes in his memoir. "But the experience enabled us to build great homes afterwards for our kids, our partners and ourselves."
Their ability to work through their problems, which also included infidelity, for the sake of their family is commendable, and there's no reason to believe Hart hasn't grown from that trying time. It's just baffling to realize that this admission of domestic violence won't affect his career at all. In the past few years alone he's appeared in hits like Ride Along and The Secret Life Of Pets, and he's slated to co-star in the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and perform his own untitled stand up project. He's untouchable.
Not that this is surprising. Johnny Depp was accused of harrowing domestic violence by Amber Heard, which included throwing a phone at his now ex-wife and pushing her to the ground, and is currently starring in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. He will be reprising his role in Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them in the movie's sequel next year.
In general — and especially compared to women — men in Hollywood don't suffer the consequences of their actions. Hart's honesty about that period of his life is important and eye-opening, but, once his book is released, will be yesterday's news.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.
