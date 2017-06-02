Kevin Hart Has A Specific Requirement For His New Baby's Name

For Hollywood stars, naming a baby is a major consideration, what with all the Blue Ivies and Apple Martins running afoot. So after announcing that he and his wife, Eniko Parrish, are expecting, Kevin Hart definitely has names on his mind.
During his promotional rounds for Captain Underpants the subject of kids and their names came up. Hart was forthcoming with the situation, explaining that he and Parrish have broached the subject. While he's not known for being particularly demanding, Hart told People that he's only got one simple stipulation for the baby's name.
"For me, I'm just thinking about anything with a Kevin in it," Hart told People. "I don't care what it is as long as Kevin is in there somewhere."
If Hart does follow through, he'll join the ranks of George Foreman, who has six sons named George Foreman, and Jermaine Jackson, who named one son Jermajesty, another Jermaine Jr., and another Jeremy. But Hart was quick to call out his own joke. As much as he'd like to think that he has any say in what the baby's name will be, he's relinquishing that honor to his wife. Kevin is simply a suggestion.
"I don't run my house, my wife does," Hart said. "I can't make these decisions. I do nothing, I don't wear the pants and I'm not trying to act like I do."
Hart and Parrish announced that they were expecting on Mother's Day, even though Hart said that he'd keep quiet about any future family planning. The news was just too major to keep under wraps, so fans can expect to know what the little one's name is as soon as Parrish picks one out.
