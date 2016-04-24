Kendall Jenner Can't Get Enough Of These White Sneakers

You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling like crazy. Watch this space to find out what everyone's buying, sign up for wait lists, and keep tabs on restocks.



White sneakers are a girl's best friend — just ask Kendall Jenner. Recently, the It model/It everything has been spotted wearing Kenneth Cole's Kingvel Velcro Leather sneakers with jumpsuits and gym clothes alike. And it's no surprise: The Kingvel is the kind of kick you want to throw in your bag for work-to-workout commutes or weekend trips, and it's just as comfortable as the slip-on sneakers you had in kindergarten (only way more chic and minus the light-up soles).



Since Jenner has been wearing these like crazy, it's no surprise Kenneth Cole says that they have been flying off the shelves, both in stores and online. Coming in at only $120, you better make moves quick on your size. Click on to shop them (and similar options) ahead, and ask yourself: Are velcro straps the new laces?