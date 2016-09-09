What You Need To Know About Kendall & Willow's Snapchat-Inspired Shoot

Update: September 9, 2016: This piece was updated with additional images from the Garage shoot.
Snapchat already made the jump from your phone to TV and computer screens. Now, it's going in the opposite direction: print magazines. In this month's Garage, Kendall Jenner and Willow Smith debut a collaboration between Snapchat and Be Cool Be Nice. According to Garage, the latter is "a new social good campaign existing to combat cyberbullying."
It's fitting that Smith and Jenner headline the issue, given their own prominent followings on social media. Smith has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, while Jenner has 65.1 million Instagram followers. She also snaps frequently — like her sister, Kim.
Throughout the issue, Jenner and Smith sport Snapchat's flower-crown lens, as well as the ever-popular butterflies lens and cat and dog faces. When you scan the code on the magazine's cover using Snapchat, you'll be able to unlock and use an exclusive "New Age" lens. Smith Instagrammed a look at the galactic-looking lens earlier today and you can watch her transformation on the cover here.
But beyond the tech-enhanced fun of the cover and inside spreads, the issue addressed is a critical one. Cyberbullying of celebrities, including Leslie Jones and Justin Bieber, reached a tipping point this summer and is something affecting increasing numbers of adolescent girls — and women of all ages — across the country.
Why? Our screens can act as a protective boundary and foster a feeling of detachment. The result: People make comments online that they would never say out loud in person. And as it becomes even more embedded in our everyday lives, social media's dangerous "filter" over reality will continue to expand if we aren't careful.
So while it's nice that Jenner and Smith promote the Be Cool Be Nice campaign on Garage, we'll only be impressed if their filter-covered faces actually lead to greater awareness of and action against cyberbullying.
Click through to see more Snapchat images from Garage's shoot.
