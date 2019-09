This Is When Internet Trolls Go From Annoying To Dangerous

The study, which was published in the journal PLoS One and conducted by researchers at the University of Zurich, makes a strong point: We are more likely to put stock in comments that are linked to a real person than those that come from an anonymous source. If someone is willing to put their name behind a belief, there must be some truth to it, we think. For this reason, someone who is non-anonymous online is more effective with their posts and, therefore, more dangerous than someone who is anonymous.But are non-anonymous online commenters actually more aggressive than anonymous ones who don't have to contend with the vulnerability that comes from revealing their names? Yes. In their study, which analyzed three years worth of comments on a German social media platform, the researchers found that the most hostile comments came from non-anonymous individuals: "Non-anonymity helps to gain recognition, increases one’s persuasive power, and mobilizes followers."If trolls are, in part, driven by narcissism, then the ability to gain more followers by using their own names is strong incentive for them to take a risk and do so."If commenters perceive that their racist opinions are increasingly shared online, it is likely they give up their anonymity," Lea Stahel, one of the study's co-authors, explained to us in an email.Of course, in some cases, trolls can make important points that challenge the norm and should be considered. But when their words are driven by hatred and unfounded perceptions about what is morally right and wrong, their voices are dangerously powerful.To counteract their strength, we need more social media sites to take action, as Twitter did when it banned Breitbart Tech Editor Milo Yiannopolous for his comments targeting Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones. This ability to take overhead action will become even more essential with election campaigns in full force and online trolls increasing in number