Between the sisters' swimwear collection, debut collection, and that PacSun collab, Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s time as YA authors seemed like a stint. But the pair's prose is getting a second life in November with the release of their second book, Time of the Twins. The book will be a sequel to their first YA dystopian fantasy novel, Rebels: City of Indra.
Time of the Twins is set to pick up where the poorly received Rebels left off. In this installment, heroine twins Lex and Livia will work to get to know each other (they were separated at birth, it seems) as they search for their mother. The sisters are also working to fulfill a prophesy to become the saviors of their divided city — Indra — where a wealth gap has made cosmetic surgery unavailable to the metropolis' poor.
Readers and reviewers decried the first book's reliance on YA clichés and a predictable plot. Rebels: City of Indra, released in 2014, was ghostwritten by Maya Sloan, who told the L.A. Times that the Jenner sisters guided her drafts. This fall's follow-up was co-written with Elizabeth Killmond-Roman and Katherine Killmond, according to BuzzFeed.
