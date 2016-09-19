Classic white Keds have been in my shoe rotation since I was a wee one. As a picky shopper early on, this simple and economical option was the only one my mom and I could agree on. While the pristine white color made it so that they went with just about everything, this choice also provided me with one of my first blank canvases, allowing me to customize each shoe with my own swirling designs. Years later, I still have a fresh pair in my shoe bin.
So for those of you who, like myself, are accustomed to the brand's signature minimal aesthetic, you'll probably be surprised to see what the tennis shoe giant is up to today. A scroll through Keds' new fall collection will overwhelm you with bright hues, paint-splattered prints, and flower-power patterns. In addition to the inspired new color palette, the silhouettes seem to have gotten a fresh update as well, with recent slip-on leather options and a moccasin-meets-sneaker style that comes in an of-the-moment pale pink. Ringing in well under $100, we're relieved to see that one thing's stayed the same over the years. See all of the wildly unexpected sneaks ahead that we can't wait to stomp around in this fall.
So for those of you who, like myself, are accustomed to the brand's signature minimal aesthetic, you'll probably be surprised to see what the tennis shoe giant is up to today. A scroll through Keds' new fall collection will overwhelm you with bright hues, paint-splattered prints, and flower-power patterns. In addition to the inspired new color palette, the silhouettes seem to have gotten a fresh update as well, with recent slip-on leather options and a moccasin-meets-sneaker style that comes in an of-the-moment pale pink. Ringing in well under $100, we're relieved to see that one thing's stayed the same over the years. See all of the wildly unexpected sneaks ahead that we can't wait to stomp around in this fall.