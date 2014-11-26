The name KAS New York may not yet be as well known as retailers like Anthropologie that are selling its designs, but the contemporary label is quickly making up ground with its new holiday collection. Founded in 2007 by Kirat S. Anand, its latest installment of party dresses and festive matching sets is inspired by Simon Beck's dizzyingly cool snow art. Geometric prints and cutouts are just some of the thoughtful details you'll find in the slideshow to follow.
The designer's reasons for these add-ons are more than solid. "Life is too short to be basic and bland," Anand told us. "Being of Indian origin, colors and detailing are everywhere — even the food is full of flavor and spice."
In the same vein, Anand's penchant for beading and embroidery transform KAS' clean silhouettes in wearable works of art — at least, we sure think so. An added bonus? You'll have a truly original frock to wear for this year's office bash.