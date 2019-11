The name KAS New York may not yet be as well known as retailers like Anthropologie that are selling its designs, but the contemporary label is quickly making up ground with its new holiday collection. Founded in 2007 by Kirat S. Anand, its latest installment of party dresses and festive matching sets is inspired by Simon Beck 's dizzyingly cool snow art. Geometric prints and cutouts are just some of the thoughtful details you'll find in the slideshow to follow.