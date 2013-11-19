On any given day at R29 central, you might see style statements ranging from green lipstick to furry stilettos to overalls (that are actually cute). Sure, every once in a while, we go a step further and paint our eyebrows gold for a story, but that more often than not, we're pushing the boundaries of fashion 'cause it's who we are.
It’s safe to say our taste in lingerie runs the gamut from sexy and feminine to boyish and cozy, which is why we’re so obsessed with Journelle. Its stores (and site) have a deliriously diverse array of lovely intimates with the quirky twists we love. From the gal who stockpiles Victorian-style underpinnings to the editor who can’t get enough of exotic silk PJs, there’s something to satisfy every desire — even leather bloomers.
While you’re oohing and aahing over our pretty picks, remember: When it comes to wearing red lipstick, diamonds, and fancy underthings, never wait for an occasion. Make your own.