Skinny, boyfriend, boot-cut, flare, high-rise, slouchy — what type of jean don’t we love? (Trick question — we love ‘em all!) As we brave fall’s ambiguous weather patterns, we’ll be keeping these sartorial saviors in heavy rotation, not to mention investing in another pair or
two four. Which is why we are over the moon about an extra-sweet deal from Joe's Jeans. For a limited time, the Los Angeles-based label is offering up its latest collection of luxe denims and sizzling wardrobe staples — at a fraction of the price.
So, the Button Up Slouchy Ankle Jean that goes perfectly with, well, everything? Take 50% off. In need of some fresh, modern outerwear? We’re calling dibs on the Leather Opale Jacket. All you have to do is spend just $75 and you’ll get $150 to shop your way to denim heaven. Now that's our idea of cloud nine.
Photos courtesy of Joe's Jeans