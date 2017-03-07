Joe Jonas Would Love To Star In This Movie With Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas

If there's one thing Hollywood has taught us over the past few years, it's that you can't go wrong with a sequel. Ghostbusters, Gilmore Girls, whatever Star Wars we're on now — the list is endless. Musician Joe Jonas has another idea for the pile, and it comes with a pretty intense twist.
When he's not making music with his band DNCE, Jonas is busy reminiscing about his days as an actor. His most memorable role? Probably as Shane in Disney's Camp Rock. Along with co-stars Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas, the TV movie became Disney's third highest-viewed movie program of all time, according to People. It got its first sequel back in 2010 for Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, but Jonas has a pretty wild idea for the next installment.
"For all of us — Demi, Nick, it would be funny to do a spin on it,” he told Marie Claire. "Do the graduating days, make it kinda dark. An adult film."
An adult film? Does that mean what we think it means?
"Well, not an adult film. An R-rated film,” he clarified. "We’ve joked around about the idea a couple times."
But whether or not it's actually happening remains to be seen. "If it made sense, sure," Jonas told the magazine.
As someone who routinely gets "This Is Me" stuck in her head, I'd say it makes a whole lot of since. Plus, the three of them have grown so much, both personally and professionally, over the past seven years that we're long overdue for a check in. For instance, Demi Lovato, when she's not killing it on stage, has used much of her platform to raise awareness about mental health, and Nick Jonas is really hitting his stride making music of his own.
So, should we set a release date?
